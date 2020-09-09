Lakeland PBS

United Way of Bemidji Area Begins Annual Coat Drive

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 9 2020

The United Way of Bemidji Area is holding its annual “Coats for the Community” drive throughout September. The organization is asking for gently used or new coats.

The United Way is looking for donated new or clean, gently used, men’s, women’s, infant’s, and children’s coats and snowsuits. Organizers are also asking for donations for winter necessities, including boots, scarves, gloves, and hats. Those who wish to donate are asked to attach each pairs of gloves or boots together prior to donating.

Dress Club Cleaners and Lueken’s Village Foods North & South will be accepting donations of coats and accessories through Tuesday, September 29th.

