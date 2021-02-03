United Way of Bemidji Area Asking for Grant Applications
Throughout the year, the United Way of Bemidji Area hosts different fundraising events in order to offer grants to local nonprofits. The applications for those grants are now open.
The United Way gives grants each year worth about $4,000 to $40,000 to around 25 different nonprofits in the area. Fundraising looked a little different this year, but they were still able to host workplace campaigns and limited events.
Applications are available on the United Way’s website and must be completed by 5 PM on March 31.
