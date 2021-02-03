United Way of Bemidji Area Asking for Grant Applications

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Throughout the year, the United Way of Bemidji Area hosts different fundraising events in order to offer grants to local nonprofits. The applications for those grants are now open.

The United Way gives grants each year worth about $4,000 to $40,000 to around 25 different nonprofits in the area. Fundraising looked a little different this year, but they were still able to host workplace campaigns and limited events.

Applications are available on the United Way’s website and must be completed by 5 PM on March 31.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today