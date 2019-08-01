United Way Of Bemidji Area Accepting Emergency Food and Shelter Funding Applications

Applications for Emergency Food and Shelter funding are being accepted by the United Way of Bemidji Area through Friday, August 16.

The Beltrami County area has been awarded a $23,961 grant from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

According to a release from United Way, in each funded jurisdiction, a local board advertises the availability of the funds, establishes local priories, selects local non-profit and government agencies to receive supplemental funding and monitors program compliance. Applications can be accessed by visiting Emergency Food and Shelter Program, located under the “Our Work” tab at www.UnitedWayBemidji.org.

Completed applications must be submitted to United Way of Bemidji Area, Attn: Emergency Food and Shelter Local Board, PO Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.