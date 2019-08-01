Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

United Way Of Bemidji Area Accepting Emergency Food and Shelter Funding Applications

Aug. 1 2019

Applications for Emergency Food and Shelter funding are being accepted by the United Way of Bemidji Area through Friday, August 16.

The Beltrami County area has been awarded a $23,961 grant from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

According to a release from United Way, in each funded jurisdiction, a local board advertises the availability of the funds, establishes local priories, selects local non-profit and government agencies to receive supplemental funding and monitors program compliance. Applications can be accessed by visiting Emergency Food and Shelter Program, located under the “Our Work” tab at www.UnitedWayBemidji.org.

Completed applications must be submitted to United Way of Bemidji Area, Attn: Emergency Food and Shelter Local Board, PO Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Hands-Free Law Goes Into Effect

City Of Bemidji Weighs Temporary & Permanent Solutions For Water Wells

Sanford Health Sees Success With 23rd Annual Taco Fest

Turtle River Lake Road Will Be Closed Tomorrow For Construction

Latest Story

New Details Emerge Over Representative Grossel’s Arrest

A Minnesota lawmaker cursed at a nurse, disrupted the Regions Hospital emergency room and accused police officers of brutality in May, according
Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Latest Stories

New Details Emerge Over Representative Grossel's Arrest

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Minnesota Agency Overpaid 2 Tribes More Than $25M

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

One Woman Dead After Stabbing In Clearwater County

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Two Arrested In Royalton For Multiple Reports Of Damage To Property

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Cypress Drive To Open August 2nd In Baxter

Posted on Aug. 1 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.