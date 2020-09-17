United Way Of Bemidji Area 2020 Campaign Kicks Off with $177,245 Raised
Officials from the United Way of Bemidji Area announced that yesterday’s “Campaign Kickoff” for their 2020 Annual Campaign raised around $177,245 with a live streamed event revealing the total of the Pacesetter Businesses early fundraising.
“As the needs in Bemidji continue to grow, we need to remember that we are in this together, and it’s the generosity of our donors and the strength of our community partners that drives real change.” Executive Director Denae Alamano explained.
The 2020 Pacesetter Businesses results were as follows:
- UPS – $4,000
- Target – $5,500
- Jake Bluhm State Farm – $3,500
- RiverWood Bank – $13,980
- Potlatch Deltic – $17,688
- Beltrami Electric – $15,577.90
- First National Bank Bemidji – $52,000
- Sanford Health – $65,000
The United Way Campaign for the Community will run through October 31, 2020. Funds raised are invested in Bemidji area non-profit agencies and programs that address the root causes of the most serious human needs in our community and create real, lasting change in people’s lives.
For more information about the United Way, the campaign, or to make a donation, call (218) 444-8929 or visit the United Way’s website at unitedwaybemidji.org.
