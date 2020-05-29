Lakeland PBS

United Way Hosts Informational Caravan Around Lake Bemidji

Betsy Melin — May. 28 2020

While the world has been socially distancing, the United Way of Bemidji Area has gotten creative about how to bring everyone together while staying physically apart.

As the United Way approached their programming in the time of COVID-19, they discovered a huge interest from the community on learning more about what was happening locally. They devised a plan to organize a caravan around Lake Bemidji so people could stay in their car while learning more.

The event incorporated a radio show played on 95.5 FM which featured interviews from experts in the area talking about local coronavirus information.

But this event was more than just informational – it was also a chance for family fun. Each car that registered was given an activity packet that had a game of bingo and other things for children to participate in. Those who finished the bingo were able to pick up a free treat from Dairy Queen.

The caravan kicked off at the Sanford Center with cars lining up ready to circle the lake. Participants who drove around the lake were able to end their night with an optional meal from Bar 209. This was a chance to support a local restaurant, which, like many during this time, has been greatly affected by stay-at-home orders.

Over 170 meals were ordered for the special night, and over 100 cars participated in the event.

