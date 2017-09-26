DONATE

LPTV NEWS

United Way Hits The Streets For Small Business Blitz

Clayton Castle
Sep. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

From the same group that brought you last week’s Poverty Simulation, the United Way of Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties hit the streets today to visit and chat with local small businesses, and hopefully raise a few dollars.

I tagged along with Executive Director Jennifer Smith as we went from small business to small business in the Brainerd Lakes area. All of them were more than happy to give back to the community.

Stonehouse Coffee owner Mike French says its his company’s duty to give back to the community that has given so much to his business.

From a coffee house to a realtor’s office and from a dry cleaner to a vintage boutique store, Jennifer says that these businesses are important to not only the United Way, but they’re also vital to the success of the local economy.

The United Way of Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties are hoping to eclipse the amount of $4,000 raised last year in the Small Business Blitz.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Members Learn The Realities Of Poverty

Northwoods Adventure: Many Biking Options In Brainerd Lakes Area

Northwoods Adventure: Fishing On Mille Lacs Lake In The Fall

Northwoods Adventure: Cardboard Boat Races In Crosslake

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Homicides Are Down Significantly Throughout Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New data from the FBI shows a significant drop in the number of homicides in Minnesota. While violent crime remained
Posted on Sep. 26 2017

Latest Stories

Homicides Are Down Significantly Throughout Minnesota

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

Man Injured In Blackduck Rollover Crash

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

Pickup Driver Charged In Fatal Amish Buggy Crash

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

BSU Women's Soccer Keeps Perfect Record With Win Over Minot State

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

Wadena-Deer Creek Ekes Out Win Against Park Rapids Area

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.