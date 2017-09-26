United Way Hits The Streets For Small Business Blitz

From the same group that brought you last week’s Poverty Simulation, the United Way of Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties hit the streets today to visit and chat with local small businesses, and hopefully raise a few dollars.

I tagged along with Executive Director Jennifer Smith as we went from small business to small business in the Brainerd Lakes area. All of them were more than happy to give back to the community.

Stonehouse Coffee owner Mike French says its his company’s duty to give back to the community that has given so much to his business.

From a coffee house to a realtor’s office and from a dry cleaner to a vintage boutique store, Jennifer says that these businesses are important to not only the United Way, but they’re also vital to the success of the local economy.

The United Way of Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties are hoping to eclipse the amount of $4,000 raised last year in the Small Business Blitz.