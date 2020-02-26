United Way Awards Grant to Bemidji Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Board of Directors of the United Way of Bemidji awarded a Venture Grant to the area, focusing on community needs such as: education, income and health.

The Grant received will total to $5,514 and will be split between four organizations through the Venture Grant program.

Village of Hope will receive funds to support their Rent Wise Community Collaboration program. The funds given will go towards helping groups of people with specific needs, for example: people recently out of prison, the mentally ill, or youth.

Evergreen Youth and Family services will use their share of the grant to expand their incentive program to all youth attending life skills groups.

Beltrami Area Services Collaborative will receive United Way Venture Grant funds for their

Resiliency Team (BART), which is made up of 20 community members working to build community resilience and help overcome trauma.

The fourth group to receive funds is the Headwater Science Center, who will be using the grant to help provide for workshops with the instructional practices for teaching specific science subjects, while helping Bemidji teachers modify their current teaching to ensure that they meet the standards and are focused on being hands-on.

