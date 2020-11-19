Lakeland PBS

United Way Annual Holiday Gifts for Kids Program Begins

Betsy Melin — Nov. 19 2020

Holiday Gifts for Kids, a program of the United Way of Bemidji Area, has begun its annual effort to ensure that all children in need in the Bemidji area receive a gift this Holiday Season. Holiday Gifts for Kids is a program intended to assist Parents or Guardians who are financially unable to provide a gift for their child.

This program is available to families living within the boundaries of School District 31.  Gifts are only available for children who are pre-registered and meet the program’s guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form.  The registration deadline is Monday, December 7, 2020.  Registration forms are available for pick-up and drop-off at the following locations: Beltrami County Public Health (WIC) Office, Northern Dental Access Center, First National Bank of Bemidji (all locations), and the Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji Area.  The registration form may also be accessed online at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/holiday-giftskids<http://www.unitedwaybemidji.org/holidaygiftskids>.

According to a press release, The United Way expects to see a significant increase in the number of families needing a helping hand.  Monetary donations are the preferred way to support the program because it allows the United Way to purchase toys of similar price values and it ensures there are enough toys for each age group of registered children. Monetary contributions can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way office at PO Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619. Any questions can be directed to United Way of Bemidji at 444-8929.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

