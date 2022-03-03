United North Central Wrestling Making First-Ever Trip To State

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United North Central wrestling team, a co-op made up of wrestlers from Menahga and Sebeka, will be making their first-ever trip to the Class A Team State Tournament on Thursday. The Warriors defeated Frazee 44-19 in the Section 8A championship back on February 19th.

The trip to the Xcel Energy Center this year comes after an unfortunate season the year prior when UNC had a handful of injuries late in the season, leading to the Warriors coming up short in the Section 8A semifinal round. Making it to the team state tournament this year sets the bar for the United North Central wrestling program for years to come.

The Warriors will take on Royalton/Upsala in the Class A quarterfinal match at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 3rd.