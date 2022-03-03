Lakeland PBS

United North Central Wrestling Making First-Ever Trip To State

Chaz MootzMar. 2 2022

The United North Central wrestling team, a co-op made up of wrestlers from Menahga and Sebeka, will be making their first-ever trip to the Class A Team State Tournament on Thursday. The Warriors defeated Frazee 44-19 in the Section 8A championship back on February 19th.

The trip to the Xcel Energy Center this year comes after an unfortunate season the year prior when UNC had a handful of injuries late in the season, leading to the Warriors coming up short in the Section 8A semifinal round. Making it to the team state tournament this year sets the bar for the United North Central wrestling program for years to come.

The Warriors will take on Royalton/Upsala in the Class A quarterfinal match at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 3rd.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Champs Once Again: Warroad Girls Hockey Wins Class A State Championship

Warroad Girls Hockey Shuts Out South St. Paul in Class A Semifinal

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Takes Loss Against Andover in Class AA State Quarterfinal

Warroad Girls Hockey Shuts Out River Lakes in Class A State Quarterfinal

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - The Future of Nuclear Energy in Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 25 2022

Backroads: The Christopher David Hanson Band

Posted on Feb. 24 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club Part 2 of 2

Posted on Feb. 23 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Fight Against AIS in MN Waters

Posted on Feb. 18 2022

Backroads: Jon Arthur Schmidt

Posted on Feb. 17 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.