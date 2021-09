Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United Kennel Club and Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association are holding their 10th annual Club Rally and Conformation Dog Show this weekend at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, which runs through Sunday, Sept. 12.

The event will continue through the crowning of Best in Show, Rally Obedience, and Total Dog Awards on Sunday.

