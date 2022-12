Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, December 31 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Ring in the New Year with music that celebrates our nation’s diversity – from rock, folk and opera to country, hip hop, and bluegrass. This special reflects on what brings us together as Americans.