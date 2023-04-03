Lakeland PBS

Union Station Thrift’s Donation Program Provides Funds for Local Organizations

Mary BalstadApr. 3 2023

A local thrift store in Bemidji has worked to give back to the community since their opening.

For almost a year, Union Station Thrift has taken 10% of their monthly proceeds and donated them to a selected community organization. This month’s organization is Heroes and Helpers, formerly known as Shop with a Cop.

Union Station Thrift owner Rebecca Wilkowski says the organizations are nominated by community members, but the money does not only affect the members of a selected group.

“We just kind of try to switch it up. If this month it benefits the kids, the next month we might try to benefit an older population, or this month is, like, a drug recovery program, the next one might be something with the arts,” explained Wilkowski. “The only stipulation, really, is that they’re local. We want the money to stay in Bemidji.”

The average amount of money donated ranges from $1,500 to $2,000. Nominations can be made at Union Station Thrift’s Facebook page.

By — Mary Balstad

