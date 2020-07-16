Uninsured Minnesotans Can Get Access to Free COVID-19 Testing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Uninsured Minnesotans can get free COVID-19 testing at no cost during this federal public health emergency. Cost will be covered for individuals who meet the requirements.

To qualify, individuals must be Minnesota residents and can not be enrolled in another health insurance program. The Department of Human Services is encouraging residents to take advantage of the free testing available to allow for early detection of the virus.

More information regarding testing locations can be found on the Minnesota Department of Human Services website.

