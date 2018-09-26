Lakeland PBS
Unidentified Substance Found At The Palace Hotel Sends 5 To The Hospital

Josh Peterson
Sep. 26 2018
Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after getting sick at the Palace Hotel.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department tells Lakeland News that five people have been taken to the hospital after getting sick at the Palace Hotel where an unidentified substance has been discovered.

The hotel has been shut down and hazmat units have been on scene since 3:54pm this afternoon.

The Palace Casino remains open at this time.

All five people who were taken to the hospital are expected to make a full recovery.

We will bring you more details on this story as they become available.

