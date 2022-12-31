Unicycling Convention & Championship to Take Place in Bemidji in 2024
The dates and location have been set for the next unicycling world championship, as Unicon 21 will find itself hosted in the city of Bemidji in 2024.
Unicon calls itself the premier global event for unicycling and is sanctioned by the International Unicycling Federation. Bemidji will host over 1,500 unicyclists from all around the world July 14-26, 2024.
The Olympic-styled event was hosted this past summer in Grenoble, France. The goal for Unicon 21 includes evolving the recognition of the sport through increased media visibility to establish unicycling as a serious international sport.
This will be the first Unicon hosted in the United States in 22 years, and the first in North America since Unicon 17, which was hosted in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
More information on the event can be found on their website and Facebook page.
