Unicycle Lessons Taking Place at Sanford Center During Unicon

With Unicon 21 in Bemidji right now, if you live around town, you may have seen a unicyclist or two riding down the streets. If you’ve asked yourself, ‘Hey, how do people ride on those things?’ and wanted to learn how, you’re in luck.

Every day that Unicon is in town, unicycle lessons for beginners will take place at the Sanford Center. A limited number available of unicycles are available, but it’s advised to bring your own if you have one. In addition, protection gear is not provided, including knee pads and helmets.

Volunteers are there to assist anyone who wants the help.

“I decided to help out because I want to encourage people to learn how to ride unicycles, how easy it is. And it’s not as difficult once you have a little bit of help and a little bit of practice,” said Unicon 21 participant Shaun Barmore. “And this is amazing. This is like, an event that I was waiting for because I haven’t seen this many unicycles in one place ever.”

If you wish to learn how to ride a unicycle and want some assistance, lessons start at 1 p.m. every day until Thursday, July 25th just outside of the Sanford Center under the big, red canopy.