Unforgotten on Masterpiece, Season 5 Premiere

Sunday, September 3rd at 8:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The first episode of Unforgotten Season 5 sees DCI James join DI Khan and team to investigate the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated antique home in West London. The ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart looms large over the team and Jess knows there are big shoes to fill. Just when she needs to be at the top of her game, her first day on the job is marred by an unforeseen and devastating event in her family life.