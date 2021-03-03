Under 800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday
The state reported 788 new COVID-19 cases today along with 17 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90-94 years old
- A Polk County resident between the ages of 75-79 years old
The cases came from 20,512 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.8 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 27 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 3
- Crow Wing – 2
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 3
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 1
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 1
