Under 800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Nick UrsiniMar. 3 2021

The state reported 788 new COVID-19 cases today along with 17 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

  • A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90-94 years old
  • A Polk County resident between the ages of 75-79 years old

The cases came from 20,512 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.8 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 27 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 3
  • Crow Wing – 2
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 1

