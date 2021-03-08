Lakeland PBS

Under 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Nick UrsiniMar. 8 2021

The state reported 473 new COVID-19 cases today along with six new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 36,485 tests for a case positivity of 1.3 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 34 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 7
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Itasca – 3
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 2
  • Wadena – 2

