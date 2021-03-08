Under 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday
The state reported 473 new COVID-19 cases today along with six new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 36,485 tests for a case positivity of 1.3 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 34 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 7
- Crow Wing – 4
- Itasca – 3
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 2
- Wadena – 2
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.