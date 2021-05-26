Lakeland PBS

Under 400 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Nick UrsiniMay. 26 2021

The state reported 438 new COVID-19 cases today along with 12 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 18.984 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.3 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 40 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 3
  • Crow Wing – 9
  • Itasca – 5
  • Koochiching – 7
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 2
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

11 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 256 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Pace of COVID-19 Vaccinations Picks Up in Minnesota

469 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

Tri-County Health Care Breaks Ground on New Health Care Facility

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.