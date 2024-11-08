Undefeated Mahnomen-Waubun Football Bests Deer River in Class A Quarterfinal

The state football tournament is a place only the elite programs make it to. That’s why it’s no accident when two perennial powers are pitted against each other in the quarterfinal round.

Two Class A mainstays, Deer River and Mahnomen-Waubun, found themselves in that very scenario Friday night out at Becker High School in the Class A state quarterfinal. The Warriors were making their 16th state appearance, while the Thunderbirds have a combined nine state titles and 35 state appearances.

Mahnomen-Waubun outlasted Deer River in an absolute grinder for a score of 14-6. The Thunderbirds remain undefeated and advance to the Class A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium next Saturday, where they’ll face Springfield.