UNC Wrestling Returns to Class A State Tournament for 5th Straight Season

For the fifth straight year, United North Central wrestling is headed to the Class A state tournament.

The Menahga-Sebeka wrestling co-op made it five consecutive wins over Frazee in the Section 8A championship dual—this time in convincing fashion, 49-16—and the Warriors say the recipe for their sustained success lies both on and off the mats.

“Just have the same goal,” explained senior captain Cooper Rife. “No one’s here just wanting it only for themselves, right? We all want it for the team. And we all come out here every single day. We have morning practices, evening practices. We all come in here and just want to get better.”

“It’s a lot of work,” said junior captain Conrad Coll. “You got to make sure you’re outworking everybody. Every [wrestling] room in the state, you got to try to work harder than them. It’s just a brotherhood. Everybody’s got each other’s backs: no ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

“You can’t be a toxic team and succeed. I don’t think it works,” added senior captain Fordyce Johnson. “I feel like just the brotherhood, it’s helped us succeed and make it this far. Just the connection between us all and how hard we work.”

UNC is sending six individual boys’ wrestlers to state but is also sending its first ever individual girls’ wrestler to state as well. Junior Sophie Johnson made history when she captured to Section 8 title at 118 lb. back on Feb. 7.

The junior will make her state debut by taking on Simley’s Charli Raymond, who is ranked number one in the state at 124 lb.

“I was hoping for [a section title], but I was definitely surprised,” admitted Johnson. “We don’t have classes in girls’ wrestling [like the boys] so Moorhead and Monticello, those bigger schools are in our section, so it’s definitely harder.”

Of her upcoming trip to the state tournament, she said, “Honestly, I’m just hoping to have fun, but maybe get a place. I mean, our girls’ program is just starting, but it’s pretty awesome.”

UNC is still searching for their first quarterfinal win at state. Should they beat Jackson County Central in that match on Wednesday, Feb. 25, the Warriors will more than likely meet with the reigning Class A state champs Staples-Motley in the semis.