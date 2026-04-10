UMD Men’s Hockey Sophomore Plante Wins 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award

A sophomore took home the Hobey Baker Memorial Award this year.

Minnesota Duluth forward Max Plante earned the honor after scoring 25 goals and totaling 52 points, which was third in the nation this season heading into the Frozen Four. He is the seventh UMD Bulldog to win the Hobey Baker, the most by any NCAA school.

Plante was voted the top men’s hockey player ahead of Michigan’s T.J. Hughes and Denver’s Eric Pohlkamp, who is a Baxter native who played for Brainerd and Bemidji State.