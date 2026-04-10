Apr 10, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

UMD Men’s Hockey Sophomore Plante Wins 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award

A sophomore took home the Hobey Baker Memorial Award this year.

Minnesota Duluth forward Max Plante earned the honor after scoring 25 goals and totaling 52 points, which was third in the nation this season heading into the Frozen Four. He is the seventh UMD Bulldog to win the Hobey Baker, the most by any NCAA school.

Plante was voted the top men’s hockey player ahead of Michigan’s T.J. Hughes and Denver’s Eric Pohlkamp, who is a Baxter native who played for Brainerd and Bemidji State.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Volleyball Generic.jpg

04-10-2026

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Volleyball Falls to Spring Lake Park at Home

brent vesel clc football thumbnail

04-10-2026

Sports

CLC Names Brett Vesel as Next Raiders Football Head Coach

taylor reese warroad rylee bartz st. thomas hockey

04-10-2026

Sports

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Players Reese, Bartz Sign With New Teams

northern dreams gymnastics groundbreaking sqk

04-08-2026

Arts & Entertainment

Northern Dreams Gymnastics Breaks Ground on New Facility in Cass Lake