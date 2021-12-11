Lakeland PBS

UM-Crookston Weighing Options to Address Controversial Murals on Campus

Lakeland News — Dec. 10 2021

The University of Minnesota Crookston campus is trying to figure out what to do with what it calls “problematic” images that are center stage in the university’s auditorium.

John Hoffman, Vice Chancellor for Academic & Student Affairs, says the two largest murals – one of which depicts Vikings arriving in Minnesota with weapons drawn being greeted by Native Americans, and the other showing a treaty signing of land – depict an inaccurate and romanticized view of history that draws on stereotypes.

The university is not going to destroy the murals, and it’s too expensive to permanently remove them. A committee of students, faculty, alumni, and local tribes are considering what to do with the murals. One idea is to cover them with retractable panels, which Hoffman says could be opened up for educational sessions to discuss the dangers of rewriting history.

Campus leaders hope to have a final solution sometime early on in the spring semester.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Project to Address Racial Disparities in Homelessness Response Seeking Applicants

Tribes Welcome Infusion of Money in Infrastructure Bill

Walz Appoints 1st Native American Judge to MN Court of Appeals

Minnesota Highway Signs Mark Boundaries of 1854 Treaty

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.