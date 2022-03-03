Ukrainian Brothers in Bemidji Fear for Safety of Family and Friends Back Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, two Ukrainian brothers in Bemidji fear for the safety of their family and friends back home.

In search of a better life, mother Natasha and two brothers, Sergii and Oleksandr Bogdanov, immigrated to Bemidji from Mykolaiv, Ukraine, located approximately 70 kilometers north of the Black Sea.

All three family members now have a permanent residence in Minnesota and are currently working at Bemidji Woolen Mills. Both Oleksandr and Sergii run the front desk and help with managing the shop’s website. Oleksandr has a degree in physics and astronomy, is skilled in engineering, 3D design, robotics, and is currently trying to get into nursing. Sergii is educated in computer programming/technology and web design.

The move to the U.S. itself hasn’t been that easy. The move to America meant leaving behind loved ones back home.

Now, after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Oleksandr shared that he fears for the safety of his wife and child, who are currently sheltered in their home back in Mykolaiv where Russian troops are storming the city. He also added that it is impossible to bring them home with the airports being bombed in Ukraine.

Sergii wants all nations to pay attention to what Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing to the people of Ukraine.

If anyone would like to help the Bogdanov family, a voluntary donation can be made in person at the Bemidji Woolen Mills. Donations can also be mailed to the Bogdanov Family Relief Fund, P.O. Box 1, Bemidji, MN 56619.

