Lakeland PBS

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Delay Vote in 2nd Congressional District Race

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2020

A Minnesota Republican candidate’s bid to delay voting in his congressional race to February due to the death of a third-party candidate was rejected Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who handles emergency requests from the Federal Appeals Court that oversees Minnesota, denied the request from Republican Tyler Kistner. As is typical when the court acts on an emergency basis, Gorsuch did not say anything in denying the request. But he also didn’t ask Kistner’s opponent to respond in writing or refer the question to the full court, suggesting it wasn’t a close question.

Kistner is running against Democrat Angie Craig, the incumbent, in the Nov. 3 race for Minnesota’s competitive 2nd Congressional District.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

