Lakeland PBS

U.S. Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Major Abortion Case Next Term

Lakeland News — May. 17 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major abortion case in its next term.

The case concerns a 2018 Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks. The law makes exceptions only for medical emergencies or cases in which there is a “severe fetal abnormality.” A federal judge struck down the law, and an appeals court upheld the judge’s ruling.

The case could present a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

