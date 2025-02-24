U.S. Senators Reintroduce Bill to Allow Year-Round E15 Gasoline Sales

U.S. Senators have reintroduced a bipartisan bill that would allow nationwide sales of gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol year-round, a plan that has the support of a leading oil trade group.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, joined Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and 12 other senators in introducing the legislation. The Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025 would enable the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends up to 15%, which proponents say would help to lower fuel prices and provide certainty in fuel markets for farmers and consumers.

The American Petroleum Institute, an oil trade group that has at time been at odds with the biofuel industry, said it supported Fischer’s legislation.

The government currently restricts sales of E15 gasoline in super months due to environmental concerns over smog, which the biofuel industry says are unfounded.