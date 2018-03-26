U.S. Senator Tina Smith Visits Brainerd To Hear About Local Workforce Development Programs

U.S. Senator Tina Smith stopped by Central Lakes College in Brainerd today, to hear about the workforce development programs going on in the Brainerd Lakes Region. As a member of the Senate Education Committee, Sen. Tina Smith was interested in the Bridges Career Academy and Workplace Connection Program in Brainerd.

During her first ever visit to Central Lakes College, she was also able to speak with student, staff and faculty about the current trade programs that are offered. These programs help guide Sen. Smith as she is working on legislation that addresses the skills gap in Minnesota and across the country.

Hear from Sen. Tina Smith about how she is excited to take the stories and experiences from today back to Washington D.C. to write upcoming legislation.