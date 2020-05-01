U.S. Senate Candidate to Bring “Re-open Minnesota” Tour to Brainerd Area
U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis will be bringing his “Re-open Minnesota for Business” tour to the Brainerd Lakes area on Saturday, May 2nd to hold a small business roundtable in Crosslake.
There will be several small businesses owners from a variety of industries in the Brainerd Lakes region in attendance. The discussion will focus on how the prolonged shutdown has impacted their businesses and how they plan to re-open safely when allowed.
The event will be hosted by Mike Schwieters at his resort Boyd Lodge (36539 Silver Peak Road) starting at 11 am.
