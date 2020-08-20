Lakeland PBS

U.S. Senate Candidate Jason Lewis Visits Bemidji to Discuss Views on Line 3 Project

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 20 2020

Republican Jason Lewis, who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent DFLer Tina Smith, made a stop in Bemidji on Wednesday where he shared his opinions on the Enbridge Line 3 Project.

Lewis believes in being a voice for Northern Minnesota for those who believe in the project, saying the replacement pipeline would provide a safer way to transport crude oil.

The meeting had about 50 people in attendance, and despite a statewide mask mandate, nearly everyone in the crowd was not wearing a mask.

