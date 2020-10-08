U.S. Senate Candidate Jason Lewis to Self-Quarantine For 2nd Time

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis has left the campaign trail for the second time in less than a week after learning he’d been in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Lewis campaign says the person, who was not identified, tested positive Wednesday morning, and the former Congressman began self-quarantining and making plans to get tested again. The campaign says he’s feeling fine.

Lewis had just returned to the campaign trail Monday. He went into self-quarantine and stuck to virtual events after President Donald Trump, who he greeted in Minnesota last Wednesday, had tested positive.

