U.S. Senate Candidate Craig To Forgo DFL Convention in MN, Move to August Primary

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Angie Craig announced today she will forgo the DFL convention and will move directly to the August primary.

Craig, currently a U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, is vying with Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan to represent the Democratic party on the ballot in November. Both are hoping to succeed Sen. Tina Smith, who is retiring next year, in Washington, D.C.

Flanagan is expected to easily win the nomination at the convention in Rochester this weekend. Craig says she will focus on hitting the campaign trail beginning next week to talk to voters directly in cities across the state.