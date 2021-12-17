Lakeland PBS

U.S. Military Has Vaccinated More Than 97% of Service Members

Lakeland News — Dec. 16 2021

Health officials say the omicron variant makes up about 3% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The delta variant still represents the predominant number of cases in the country.

Currently, more than 97% of active U.S. military troops have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The military is in the process of reviewing thousands of requests for exemptions. So far, none have been granted.

The Army says some 3,800 soldiers have refused the vaccine. Both the Army and the Navy say they will start discharging people who refuse to get the shot without an approved or pending exemption. Meanwhile, the Air Force started discharging members this week who refuse to follow the vaccine mandate.

