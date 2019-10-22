Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

U.S. House Minority Leader Endorses Michelle Fischbach for 7th Congressional District

Luke Schmitz — Oct. 22 2019

The U.S. House minority leader announced a full endorsement for a Minnesota 7th Congressional District candidate on Tuesday.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the U.S House’s top Republican, tweeted his support for Republican candidate Michelle Fischbach. McCarthy said Fischbach is “fully prepared to win a competitive election next year.”

The former Republican state senator and lieutenant governor said she is proud to accept his endorsement, and added “House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is one of the strongest defenders of President Donald J. Trump and he is totally committed to taking back the House majority in 2020,” according to her Twitter account.

Fischbach is running against a 15-term incumbent, Rep. Collin Peterson. Peterson has represented the 7th Congressional District since 1991. Republicans hope to flip the district red after Peterson’s victory of just over 4.3% in 2018. In 2016 Trump won the district over Hillary Clinton by 30%.

Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District covers almost all of western Minnesota and is the largest district in the state. Cities inside the district include Bemidji, Alexandria, Moorhead, and Willmar.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Luke Schmitz

By — Luke Schmitz

Related Posts

Holmstrom-Sabo Enters Race for 8th Congressional District

Amy Klobuchar Raises $4.8 Million In 3rd Quarter For Presidential Campaign

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

Quinn Nystrom Seeking DFL Nomination For 8th Congressional District

Latest Story

Community Celebrates Completion Of West Side Of Highway 27 Construction Project

The rain did not stop people in the Little Falls area from gathering today to celebrate the completion of major road construction project that
Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Latest Stories

Community Celebrates Completion Of West Side Of Highway 27 Construction Project

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Bemidji Police Chief Denounces "Derogatory and Racial Comments" on Facebook Page

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Browerville Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Leading Officers On A Week-Long Chase

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

West Nile Virus Found In Ruffed Grouse In Minnesota, But Results Show Some Are Able To Survive

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Man Charged in Shooting at Fond du Lac Reservation

Posted on Oct. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.