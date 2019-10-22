U.S. House Minority Leader Endorses Michelle Fischbach for 7th Congressional District

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. House minority leader announced a full endorsement for a Minnesota 7th Congressional District candidate on Tuesday.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the U.S House’s top Republican, tweeted his support for Republican candidate Michelle Fischbach. McCarthy said Fischbach is “fully prepared to win a competitive election next year.”

The former Republican state senator and lieutenant governor said she is proud to accept his endorsement, and added “House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is one of the strongest defenders of President Donald J. Trump and he is totally committed to taking back the House majority in 2020,” according to her Twitter account.

.@FischbachMN7 is fully prepared to win a competitive election next year and has my complete and total endorsement! #MN07 https://t.co/nE7BmIHP9b — Kevin McCarthy (@kevinomccarthy) October 22, 2019

Fischbach is running against a 15-term incumbent, Rep. Collin Peterson. Peterson has represented the 7th Congressional District since 1991. Republicans hope to flip the district red after Peterson’s victory of just over 4.3% in 2018. In 2016 Trump won the district over Hillary Clinton by 30%.

Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District covers almost all of western Minnesota and is the largest district in the state. Cities inside the district include Bemidji, Alexandria, Moorhead, and Willmar.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today