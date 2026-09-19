U.S. House Candidate Trina Swanson Kicks Off ‘Let’s Fix It’ Tour in Brainerd

Trina Swanson, who’s running for Congress in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, recently kicked off a town hall tour with her first stop being in Brainerd this past Wednesday.

Swanson, a Democrat, won the August primary with 77% of the vote and is looking to capitalize on that momentum. The multi-community tour, named the Let’s Fix It, will stop in six communities throughout the district.

Swanson and her team believe the tour will focus on having honest, substantive conversations with voters across the political spectrum.

“The meaning behind the Let’s Fix It tour is that people are struggling in our communities,” she told Lakeland News. “They’re struggling with healthcare, with the cost of groceries and gas, and with funding for schools, for example. And so, we’re trying to get out into the communities, hear from folks directly what do they want us to fix in Congress, and also to give people an opportunity to have a voice. And so I’m out here hearing from the people directly.”

As part of her Let’s Fix It tour, Swanson will make a stop at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji on Oct. 5.