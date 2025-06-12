U.S. House Approves Rescission Bill to Cut $9.4 Billion in Federal Spending

In a dramatic vote today, the United State House of Representatives voted to approve President Donald Trump’s rescission bill that would cancel $9.4 billion in federal spending, including $1.1 billion for public broadcasting.

The bill, which would cut 0.1% of the federal budget, passed 214-212. Four House Republicans voted with 208 Democrats to reject the measure, but some other GOP members flipped their votes to yes at the very end after discussion with Republican leadership.

Minnesota’s U.S. representatives voted along party lines, with all four Republicans voting for the bill and all four Democrats voting against it:

YES votes

Brad Finstad (R, 1st District)

Tom Emmer (R, 6th District)

Michelle Fischbach (R, 7th District)

Pete Stauber (R, 8th District)

NO votes

Angie Craig (D, 2nd District)

Kelly Morrison (D, 3rd District)

Betty McCollum (D, 4th District)

Ilhan Omar (D, 5th District)

The bill now moves to the Senate, which Republicans control with a 53-47 margin. It needs just 51 votes to pass, but multiple Republican senators have already raised concerns about the cuts to public broadcasting, as well as cuts to funds to fight the global HIV/AIDS epidemic through the George W. Bush-era program called PEPFAR.