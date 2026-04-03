Apr 3, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

U.S. Forest Service To Close Research Facilities in Grand Rapids, Ely

The U.S. Forest Service has announced a plan to close 57 of its research and development facilities due to agency reorganization. Two of those closures are set to be at locations in Grand Rapids and Ely.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the facility closures would not affect staffing in either of Minnesota’s national forests.

There are several experimental forests in the Chippewa National Forest near Grand Rapids, as well as a research office on the Minnesota North College-Itasca campus, which falls under the umbrella of a research and development facility. The location has studied red pine forests, environmental mercury pollution, and adaptive forest management.

The closures come as part of a broader reorganization of the Forest Service that includes moving the organizations headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, Utah. Minnesota’s only other U.S. Forest Service facility is located in St. Paul and is set to remain open.

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