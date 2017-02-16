U.S. Bank Stadium Executive Resigns
The executive director of the authority overseeing the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium has resigned, joining the chairwoman in leaving after weeks of criticism over questionable use of luxury suites by family and friends, according to the Associated Press.
Ted Mondale announced his resignation from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Thursday in a statement that came hours after chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen resigned.
The authority was targeted by Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature for lack of judgment.
A recent legislative audit found that nearly half of the tickets for a pair of suites controlled by the stadium authority were issued to friends and family of top officials. No laws were broken but GOP lawmakers are pushing to reshape authority governance.
It leaves a leadership vacuum at the oversight board as Minnesota gears up to host the 2018 Super Bowl.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More
Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More
Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More
Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More