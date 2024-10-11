Oct 11, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

U of M Pharmacist Discusses Best Medications at Brainerd Parkinson’s Support Group

The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group brought in University of Minnesota Pharmacist Natalie Heinrich to discuss optimal medication options during last week’s meeting.

Parkinson’s disease impacts people in different ways, affecting physical and cognitive functions with varying intensity and differing periods of time. That’s why it’s crucial for those with PD to prioritize medication best suited for them as well as routine exercise.

Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Co-Facilitator Lynda Erickson explained, “Medication is important, and my neurologist, when she diagnosed me, said, ‘You can take medication. That’s a choice, but you have to exercise. And if you want to exercise efficiently, take medication.’ So they go hand in hand.”

The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Support Group meets the first Thursday of every month. The group also hosts an exercise program called Rock Steady Boxing every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

