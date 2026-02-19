Tyler Aery Arrested by Blackduck Police Following Traffic Stop Altercation

According to the criminal complaint to the case, on February 13-th at around 5:27 pm, Officer Hardie with the Blackduck Police Department was on patrol sitting stationary on the side of Summit Avenue Northwest in the city of Blackduck. Hardie observed a vehicle pass by with an expired registration and loud exhaust and initiated a traffic stop. He made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Tyler Aery, while observing a young child in the vehicle. The complaint states that Aery displayed glassy eyes and unnatural sporadic movements in his left fingers. Aery reportedly became aggressive once the officer asked if he was taking any medications. Aery advised that he takes multiple medications, including Adderall. Officer Hardie then asked Aery to exit the vehicle and he did so, but Aery displayed increased aggression and hostility toward him. Aery then refused to take a field sobriety test. An adult female passenger then exited the vehicle and tried to intervene. Due to the hostility, noncompliance, and the fact that he was outnumbered without rapid backup, Officer Hardie elected to detain Aery and began to place him in handcuffs. Aery pulled his hands away and confronted Officer Hardie forcing him to take Aery to the ground where he continued to struggle placing Aery under arrest. During the struggle, Officer Hardie allegedly felt Aery pulling at the front of his belt and at his firearm. Eventually, Aery was placed in handcuffs and placed in a patrol vehicle.

A search warrant was drafted and executed, as Officer Hardie suspected Aery was under the influence of an illegal controlled substance.