Two Youth Injured in ATV Crash Near Backus

Emma HudziakOct. 18 2021

Two youth were injured in an ATV crash near Backus on Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on October 16th at 12:50 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries on the Bull Moose Trail in Bull Moose Township, rural Backus, MN. Deputies and responders arrived and learned that a 2017 Honda ATV had left the trail, striking a tree.

The driver of the machine, a juvenile female, age 14 of St. Cloud, was treated on scene and transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a juvenile female, age 9 of St Cloud, was treated on scene. The investigation indicated that helmets were not worn by either juvenile.

Assisting at the scene were Backus Responders & Fire, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Ambulance.

