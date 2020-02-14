Lakeland PBS

2-Year-Old Shot With BB Gun In Aitkin

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 14 2020

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to the University of Minnesota due to a BB gun shot to his eye.

On Feb. 10, a Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was at the Riverwood Healthcare Center emergency room on a different matter when the 2-year-old child was bought in by his mother. The child was under the care of his father, Dale Vernon Preston, 38 when the child suffered from the gun shot.

On Feb. 13, a search warrant was executed in McGregor where they child’s parents live. Preston was then arrested and arraigned and is charged with several different charges.

Charges include 2 counts Felony Assault in the 3rd degree, 1 count Felony Child Endangerment, 1 count Felony Child Endangerment-Substantial Harm, 1 count Felony Store Methamphetamine Paraphernalia in the Presence of Child and more.

Bail is set at $2,500 with conditions bond for $25,000 with conditions or bail/bond at $75,000 with no conditions. Next hearing is set for February 25.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Man Pleads Guilty to First and Second Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance

UPDATE: Suspects Charged In Mahnomen County Shooting

Predatory Offender Captured

Three Arrested for Mail and Package Theft

Latest Stories

Bemidji Residents Can Now File Affidavit Of Candidacy For Ward 2 Seat

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Nisswa Winter Jubile Coming This Weekend

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

W-H-A Girls Basketball Gets Big Win Over Isle

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Bemidji Boys Hockey Takes Loss Against Thief River Falls

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Aitkin Boys Basketball Gets Upset Win Over Pequot Lakes

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.