2-Year-Old Shot With BB Gun In Aitkin

A 2-year-old child was airlifted to the University of Minnesota due to a BB gun shot to his eye.

On Feb. 10, a Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was at the Riverwood Healthcare Center emergency room on a different matter when the 2-year-old child was bought in by his mother. The child was under the care of his father, Dale Vernon Preston, 38 when the child suffered from the gun shot.

On Feb. 13, a search warrant was executed in McGregor where they child’s parents live. Preston was then arrested and arraigned and is charged with several different charges.

Charges include 2 counts Felony Assault in the 3rd degree, 1 count Felony Child Endangerment, 1 count Felony Child Endangerment-Substantial Harm, 1 count Felony Store Methamphetamine Paraphernalia in the Presence of Child and more.

Bail is set at $2,500 with conditions bond for $25,000 with conditions or bail/bond at $75,000 with no conditions. Next hearing is set for February 25.

