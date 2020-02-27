Lakeland PBS

Two Women Charged in Connection With Bemidji Double Shooting

Nathan Green — Feb. 27 2020

Deja Ilean Mattison (L), Lauryn Elizabeth Carroll Jones

More charges have been filed in connection with a double shooting that happened last week in Bemidji that left one man dead and another 17-year-old male injured.

Two women, 18-year-old Deja Ilean Mattison and 29-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Carroll Jones, are each charged with two felonies: one count of Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree-Conspiracy, and one count of Simple Robbery-Conspiracy.

According to court documents, the two women, along with the two individuals who were shot, conspired to lure 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst to a home on Minnesota Ave. for the purposes of robbing him of money. After Parkhurst arrived, the two males tried to ambush him. Parkhurst told authorities he fired two shots in their direction in order to stop the assault and escape. 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo was found dead on the sidewalk, and the 17-year-old male was treated and released at the Sanford Bemidji emergency room.

Parkhurst was charged last week with one felony count of second-degree murder and one felony count of second-degree assault.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Two Level 3 Predatory Offenders Moving to Same Block in Bemidji

Bemidji Curling Club Hosting 2020 USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship

Bemidji City Council Special Election Likely To Be Cancelled

United Way Awards Grant to Bemidji Community

Latest Stories

Two Level 3 Predatory Offenders Moving to Same Block in Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

Brainerd Agrees To Match Funds For Riverfront Park Grant

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

Bemidji Area Schools Shows Appreciation For Bus Drivers With Special Breakfast

Posted on Feb. 27 2020

Bemidji Curling Club Hosting 2020 USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Creamy Tomato Sauce with Pasta

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.