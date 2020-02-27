Two Women Charged in Connection With Bemidji Double Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

More charges have been filed in connection with a double shooting that happened last week in Bemidji that left one man dead and another 17-year-old male injured.

Two women, 18-year-old Deja Ilean Mattison and 29-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Carroll Jones, are each charged with two felonies: one count of Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree-Conspiracy, and one count of Simple Robbery-Conspiracy.

According to court documents, the two women, along with the two individuals who were shot, conspired to lure 18-year-old Antonio Parkhurst to a home on Minnesota Ave. for the purposes of robbing him of money. After Parkhurst arrived, the two males tried to ambush him. Parkhurst told authorities he fired two shots in their direction in order to stop the assault and escape. 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo was found dead on the sidewalk, and the 17-year-old male was treated and released at the Sanford Bemidji emergency room.

Parkhurst was charged last week with one felony count of second-degree murder and one felony count of second-degree assault.

