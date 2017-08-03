DONATE

Two Weeks Of Extra Speed Enforcement Results In 16,580 Citations

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 3 2017
Over 300 law enforcement agencies across the state of Minnesota participated in July’s two-week extra speed enforcement from July 7-23.

Officers, deputies and troopers issued 16,500 citations for unsafe speeds and 1,781 seat belt citations.

During the campaign 20 of the agencies reported speeds 100 mph or more. The Minnesota State Patrol had their highest recorded speed during the extra enforcement was 155 mph.

The Brainerd Police Department handed out 11 citations for speeds up to 78 mph in a 55 zone. The Bemidji Police Department issued 71 citations with the largest being 63 mph in a 35 zone.

The cost of the citations can vary per county but typically for any citation 10 mph hour the speed limit, it will be about $110 with court fees. That fine will double when traveling 20 mph hour over the speed limit. A driver can lose their license for six months if they were traveling at speeds 100 mph or more.

