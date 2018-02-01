Two-Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures Three
A head-on collision in Crosby on Wednesday Jan.31 around 1 p.m. seriously injured three people. According to the Minnesota State Patrol a Toyota Camry was heading north on hwy 6 when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado heading south.
Cosy Maxine Watschke, 66, of Hackensack was a single driver in the Toyota Camry and suffered life threatening injuries and was air lifted from the scene to St.Cloud hospital.
Lee Arthur Johnson, 55, of Burnsville was driving the Chevrolet Silverado, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Crosby. His passenger, Francisca Bautista Johnson, 58, of Pequot Lakes was also taken to a hospital in Crosby with life threatening injuries.
All parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More
Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More
Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More