Two-Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures Three

A head-on collision in Crosby on Wednesday Jan.31 around 1 p.m. seriously injured three people. According to the Minnesota State Patrol a Toyota Camry was heading north on hwy 6 when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado heading south.

Cosy Maxine Watschke, 66, of Hackensack was a single driver in the Toyota Camry and suffered life threatening injuries and was air lifted from the scene to St.Cloud hospital.

Lee Arthur Johnson, 55, of Burnsville was driving the Chevrolet Silverado, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Crosby. His passenger, Francisca Bautista Johnson, 58, of Pequot Lakes was also taken to a hospital in Crosby with life threatening injuries.

All parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.