DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Two-Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures Three

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

A head-on collision in Crosby on Wednesday Jan.31 around 1 p.m. seriously injured three people. According to the Minnesota State Patrol a Toyota Camry was heading north on hwy 6 when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado heading south.

Cosy Maxine Watschke, 66, of Hackensack was a single driver in the Toyota Camry and suffered life threatening injuries and was air lifted from the scene to St.Cloud hospital.

Lee Arthur Johnson, 55, of Burnsville was driving the Chevrolet Silverado, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Crosby. His passenger, Francisca Bautista Johnson, 58, of Pequot Lakes was also taken to a hospital in Crosby with life threatening injuries.

All parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Dead, Two Injured After Crash in Crosby

More Details Emerge In Crosby Stabbing Case

Man In Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Crosby

Brainerd Woman Escapes Fire With Help From Neighbors

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Latest Story

Itasca County Sheriff’s Asking For Help To Catch Robbery Suspects

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance to identify two male suspects who robbed the Dollar General at 307 Main Avenue
Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Itasca County Sheriff's Asking For Help To Catch Robbery Suspects

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Grandparent Scam Returns To Area

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Republicans Fall Behind In Governor's Race Fundraising

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Fire Death In Minnesota Jump To Highest Level Since 2002

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

Small Business Revolution Top 5 To Be Announced Feb. 13

Posted on Feb. 1 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.