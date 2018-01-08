Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One To The Hospital
A two-vehicle crash sends a Bemidji woman to the hospital Saturday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened when a 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Mary Louise Trapp, 70, was eastbound on Highway 2 and a 2003 Chevy Silverado, driven by Kayla Marie Platt, 25, was turning eastbound from Beltrami County Road 9.
The Silverado slid, striking the Tahoe, and the guard rail, and landed in the ditch. The Tahoe went into the center median.
Trapp was sent to Sanford Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Platt and her passenger were not injured in the crash.
