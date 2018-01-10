A Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash sends one to the hospital.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 9:00am authorities received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Dove Road and Cable Road, in Swanville Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Mann, 22, of Bowlus, MN was traveling south on Dove Road approaching Cable Road in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. Chad Beste, 46 of Sauk Centre, MN was traveling east on Cable Road in a 2014 Ford F-550 Truck.

Mann failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by Beste’s vehicle. Beste’s vehicle then went off the roadway and damaged a light pole.

Mann was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital and later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Beste was not injured.