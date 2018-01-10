DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Josh Peterson
Jan. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

A Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash sends one to the hospital.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 9:00am authorities received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Dove Road and Cable Road, in Swanville Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Mann, 22, of Bowlus, MN was traveling south on Dove Road approaching Cable Road in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. Chad Beste, 46 of Sauk Centre, MN was traveling east on Cable Road in a 2014 Ford F-550 Truck.

Mann failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by Beste’s vehicle. Beste’s vehicle then went off the roadway and damaged a light pole.

Mann was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital and later transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Beste was not injured.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Five Arrested Following SWAT Raid

Authorities Looking For Suspects In Construction Materials Burglary

Small Business Scam Hits Morrison County

Alcohol Believed To Be Involved In Single-Vehicle Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Prepares for Next Generation 911

Scott has been working at the Crow Wing County Dispatch Center for 22 years, answering emergency phone calls. As part of the Next Generation 911
Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Prepares for Next Generation 911

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

CRMC To Open New Clinic In Breezy Point

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Minnesota Department Of Transportation Urges Drivers To Be Careful Near Snowplows

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Alexandria Fire That Killed Two People Deemed An Accident

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

Brainerd Man Arrested for Allegedly Swinging Machete at Others

Posted on Jan. 10 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.