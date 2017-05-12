Two-Vehicle Crash Sends Brainerd Woman To The Hospital

Shortly after 12:00pm Thursday afternoon a two-vehicle crash took place on Wise Road.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl says that one vehicle was driving onto Wise Road from a church parking lot when it was stuck in the driver’s side by a vehicle driving east on Wise Road. The eastbound driver was identified as Jennifer Amundson, 32, from Brainerd. Amundson was treated and released at the scene. The other driver, a 74-year-old female from Brainerd, MN suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene by ambulance.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Brainerd Police Department, Brainerd Fire Department and North Ambulance. Minnesota State Patrol is also assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

The name of the female driver is not being released to allow time for family members to be notified. Information on the female’s current condition is not know at this time.