Lakeland PBS

Two-Vehicle Crash North of Onamia Sends Three to Hospital, Alcohol Involved

Mary BalstadAug. 12 2022

An alcohol-related, two-vehicle crash north of Onamia sent three people to the hospital late last night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 11th at approximately 11 p.m., 18-year-old Trenton Cash of Onamia was driving southbound on Highway 169 with a 10-year-old passenger when he attempted to turn east onto Utopia Road. His Dodge Ram turned in front of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by 54-year-old Elizabeth Waterloo of Edina, who was driving north on Highway 169, when the accident occurred.

Waterloo and her passenger, Matthew Waterloo, 23, of Edina, both sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident. Cash’s 10-year-old passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries. All three were transported to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia by Onamia Fire and Ambulance services.

The report states alcohol was involved on Cash’s part at the time of the accident. All parties were wearing their seat belts.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department also assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

